Hardaway has high hopes for this season…as in National Title for the Tigers

MEMPHIS -- Penny Hardaway has called his shot.

Not one to worry about what other people, other coaches might think, Penny telling the Athletic that the Tigers will win a national title. And not sometime in the near future but this season.

How's that to get you amped up for Memphis Madness on Thursday night.

Armed with the nation's number one recruiting class and some seriously high expectations, Penny has no problem putting the blue bloods on notice. He also has no qualms in putting in the work. Just ask his talented players about the first week of practice under Penny.

"Everybody's getting after it. A lot of things have picked up, the intensity, the conditioning. Just everything. Everybody's locked in and trying to get better everyday. Knowing we're one team, we're playing for the city and we have one goal. It's to win a national championship," said Tigers guard Boogie Ellis.