× Gotti to miss the rest of the NFL season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The season is over for Patriots kicker and former Memphis Tiger great Stephen Gostkowski.

The three time Super Bowl champion will have season ending hip surgery.

The Patriots all time leader in points and field goals missed four extra points and a field goal in New England’s 4-and-0 start.

Gostkowski, who has handled every kick for the Patriots since the start of the 2011 season, is expected back and healthy in 2020.