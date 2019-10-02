× Driver charged with vehicular homicide after four-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South driver was charged after fleeing the scene of a deadly accident.

The four-car crash happened on September 30 in the 1400 block of Prescott and left one man dead and another fighting for his life, police said.

The driver – who was later identified as Franco Talley – fled the scene on foot. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, financial responsibility and no driver’s license.

A photo of Talley was not available at the time of posting.