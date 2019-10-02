× Charges filed after woman was gunned down in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Margaret Gaddy.

According to police, Roderick Barber was developed as a suspect after a witness came forward. That person said the victim was with her juvenile grandson in the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cove in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon when Barber walked up and began firing shots.

The witness attempted to drive Gaddy to the hospital for help but the car they were in reportedly stopped more than a mile away on Ridgemont Avenue at Egypt Central. That’s where she was later found by officers and pronounced dead.

A motive for the shooting was not released by police, but the victim’s family blamed the shooting on Gaddy’s son’s involvement in a local gang.

Barber was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employing a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.