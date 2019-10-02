× Bernie Sanders cancels events until ‘further notice’ after hospitalization

WASHINGTON — The campaign for Bernie Sanders said the politician had heart procedure for artery blockage and is canceling events until ‘further notice.’

According to CNBC, the senator was taken to the hospital after he started experiencing “discomfort” in his chest during an event that was held on Tuesday evening. Doctors found that he had a blocked artery and inserted two stents.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” Sanders’ advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement. “We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders is currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination.