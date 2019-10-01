× Woman dies after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Raleigh, Memphis Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cove.

Police said a woman who’d been shot was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, but did not survive her injuries.

They said they believe the suspect is known.

The vehicle was found a few blocks away on Ridgemont. Family at the scene there said she’d been shot at least eight times.

#breaking: A woman is dead after the car she was traveling in was shot up on Ridgemont near Egypt Central. Family say she was shot at least 8 times. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Th91jfAuqJ — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) October 1, 2019