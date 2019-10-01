Woman dies after shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Raleigh, Memphis Police said Tuesday.
Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cove.
Police said a woman who’d been shot was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, but did not survive her injuries.
They said they believe the suspect is known.
The vehicle was found a few blocks away on Ridgemont. Family at the scene there said she’d been shot at least eight times.
35.250699 -89.953909