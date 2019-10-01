× Woman accused of pulling gun, threatening to kill pair outside community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after being accused of assaulting one woman and then threatening to kill her and her mother outside a local community center.

On September 19, a woman was near the Sexton Community Center on Brown Street when she saw a woman being assaulted by several females. When she got closer she noticed that the victim was her daughter.

When she went to break up the fight, one of the females began assaulting her, police said.

That’s when Mary Peterson allegedly pulled a gun from her purse, pointed it at the victims and then threatened to shoot them both.

Peterson surrendered to police on Monday and admitted to being armed during the incident.

She was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault.