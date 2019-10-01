Shelby County school board member named to sports betting board

This June 14, 2018 file photo shows bettors waiting to make wagers on sporting events at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City hours after it began accepting sports bets. It's hard enough for compulsive gamblers to stop betting. Now, in a growing number of places, they're being bombarded with ads urging them to bet on sports. It's a temptation they didn't face a year ago. And it's raising questions as to how tightly regulated sports betting advertising should be in the United States. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee’s appointees to a regulatory board for Tennessee’s new online-only sports betting law include a law enforcement official, a local school board member and a commercial insurance company owner.

Lee’s office announced Monday he has selected Kevin Carroll of Williamson County, Billy Orgel of Shelby County and Hanes Torbett of Washington County.

Carroll is the Security Services Division director at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Orgel is a Shelby County school board member and owns a national wireless communications structures company.

Torbett owns a commercial insurance company.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally made three board selections. House Speaker Cameron Sexton has the last pick on the nine-member board. The former speaker appointed two others.

It’s still unclear when Tennessee’s sports betting will begin. The law took effect July 1.

