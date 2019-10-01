× Tax on gas in Arkansas increases to fund needed road improvements

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — For the first time in 20 years, Arkansas drivers will see an increase in gas tax, but drivers we talked with didn’t mind the price increase with its promised improvements.

As the price at the pump rises, so does the revenue to make much needed highway improvements.

“These roads is rough,” West Memphis resident Jarrett Slater said. “All the roads in Arkansas, I feel like, are pretty bad. I hit potholes every day in my little car.”

Slater said he fuels up about once a week.

The state gas tax will rise about 3 cents to 24.5 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel fuel will go up 6 cents to 28.5 cents per gallon.

Taking into account mileage and travel, if you drive a pickup truck like a Ford F-150, you can roughly expect to pay $28 to $30 more per year. If you drive a mid-size sedan like a Nissan Altima, it will be about $20 more.

Those who will see a sharp increase are electric and hybrid drivers. Annual registration fees for electric vehicles will increase by $200 per vehicle and hybrids by $100.

The new law also includes a portion of millions of dollars from expected casino revenue in the state.

Altogether, lawmakers are expecting to generate $95 million for road improvements.

“If you actually see what it costs to repair highways when they continue to degrade, it goes up exponentially,” Slater said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the governor’s team released a statement, saying maintaining the roads are crucial. WREG asked about specific projects like which roads could be improved first, but we have not heard back.