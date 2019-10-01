Quinones/Williams flap on social media adds to Tigers/Vols rivalry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS --This week is a big week for hoops in the Bluff City.

The Grizzlies open training camp while Penny and the Tigers get set for Memphis Madness. 18-thousand strong expected to pack the Forum on Thursday night.

But the Madness wasn't the only topic of conversation Tuesday for Tigers freshman guard Lester Quinones, who added yet another chapter to the Tigers/Tennessee rivalry with his war of words...on twitter...with former Vols star Grant Williams last week.

Williams seeming to take offense to the Tigers jumping celebration after a James Wiseman dunk during practice, using words like little bros and hand me downs.

Quinones fired back, taking aim as Williams jump shot of all things. Heating up both fan bases in the process.

"Having my guys back. They came at us first. I fired back. It's just me. It's my mentality. Obviously these tweets have been going pretty viral. A lot of hate comments. A lot of that, yeah, from UT fans but just gonna play."

Quinones also has the full support of his Tiger teammates.

"That's Lester. Lester's real competitive. He never let's things go over his head. He's my guy. I got his back no matter what, whatever he says."