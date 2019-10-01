× Police: Victim run over by car after asking about money he was owed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of running over another man after being confronted about money he lost in a bet was arrested on Monday.

The victim told police he ran into Kameron Jefferson at Tom’s Market on Ford Road in early September. While standing next to the suspect’s car, the victim asked about the money Jefferson owed him following a bet. That’s when Jefferson allegedly put the car in reverse, knocking the victim to the ground.

Jefferson then put the car in drive and ran over the other man, pinning him beneath the car, police said. He continued to drive over the victim, breaking his left knee and putting a hole in his foot in the process.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with felony aggravated assault.