Police: 18-year-old arrested in Family Dollar kidnapping, theft case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a small child and a man with a disability still inside.

Darion Conley-Rayford, 18, was charged with kidnapping and theft of property.

In September, Memphis Police said a white Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from the parking lot of a Family Dollar store on Hickory Hill Road.

Witnesses at the scene said a woman left the car to go inside the Family Dollar store. She left her child and adult brother, who has down syndrome, in the car.

After the woman walked into the store, witnesses said they saw two men get into the car and drive off.

When the car was stolen, the child and adult were still inside the car. Both of them were quickly found safe by police, but the suspects and the car were not located.

During the course of the investigation, police said a former classmate of Conley-Rayford’s recognized him and called in the information.

Conley-Rayford was arrested on Monday. The second suspect has not been identified.