One man dead following West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Investigators in West Memphis are searching for answers after a man was shot overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South 20th.

Officers said the male victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis but later died from his injuries.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything, give them a call at (870) 732-4444.