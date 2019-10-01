× One killed, one injured in shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Lakeland on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m. that deputies were on the scene of the shooting in the 9100 block of Wren Hill Drive.

One person was killed when officers arrived, and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, SCSO said.

SCSO said initial information appears to suggest the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

WREG has a reporter and photojournalist on the way to the scene to see if we can learn more.