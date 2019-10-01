Newly released body cam footage shows 2018 traffic stop when man was shot dead

***WARNING: Video contains graphic content***

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A traffic stop in July 2018 in South Memphis ended with a man dead, and authorities have released body camera footage from that night, showing what they say proves D’Mario Perkins committed suicide and was not killed by the officers.

No charges were filed against officers David Reinke and Brandon Barnes after Perkins was killed during a traffic stop on July 25, 2018, near Third Street and Mitchell Road.

The officers shot Perkins as he showed them his gun. Perkins died from his injuries, but the medical examiner confirmed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, not from bullets fired at him by the police officers.

The body camera footage starts with one of the officers walking up to Perkins’ blue Pontiac car. When he gets to the window, Perkins can be heard telling him he will kill himself.

When the officer asked Perkins to clarify, Perkins said he was about to kill himself and showed the officer a weapon.

The officers screamed that Perkins had a gun, and multiple rounds of gunfire can be heard. After the gunfire, officers say Perkins was dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at the time that both the officers involved were wearing their body cameras at the time of the shooting. Neither officer was injured during the shooting.

Perkins’ family did not initially believe Perkins would have told officers he was suicidal.