× Months after Cordova killing, man indicted on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting and killing Bryan Scott Hervey in a Cordova neighborhood was indicted Tuesday on murder charges.

Police say 24-year-old Bryant Ward shot and killed Hervey, who went by his middle name Scott, in May because of a look the two exchanged.

The district attorney’s office says Ward was arraigned Tuesday. His next court date hasn’t been set.

Officers found Hervey’s vehicle riddled with bullets, along with disturbing doorbell camera footage of him screaming for help. They found Hervey holding a note with Ward’s license plate number and car description.

“I’m not sure we’ll ever experience a total healing because we’ve lost him,” his friend Sharon Masterson said.

The Hervey family has close ties with St. Benedict at Auburndale High School. His wife is a longtime golf and tennis coach and his children are both alums. Everyone is feeling the loss.

“He was a fine dad, great dad, always participating with his children’s activities,” Masterson said. “Both of them played golf, which is interesting, and he did too, as well as Barbara.”

The school works daily to support the family since Hervey’s death.

Masterson said Hervey’s funeral was packed with school alums and with former athletes coached by his wife.

They will now honor him through those same students.

“One of the Hervey children received a scholarship similar to that when she was headed to college. It meant so much to them as a family. They’re going to offer that in memory, it’s going to be the Scott Hervey memorial scholarship,” Masterson said.

This year’s scholarship will benefit a graduating senior with plans for a golf tournament in his honor to help more students.

It’s “something that Scott is probably smiling down on and would do himself if he could,” Masterson said.