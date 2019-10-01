× Men accused of stealing 366 guns from Memphis UPS facility sentenced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two men accused of stealing 366 guns from the United Parcel Services facility on East Brooks Road a year ago have been sentenced to time in a federal prison.

The Department of Justice said both Roland Jackson and Taveyon Turnbo of Chicago were both sentenced to nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to transporting and possessing the weapons. Jackson also pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

After serving that time, both men will be supervised for three years.

According to reporting done by WREG a year ago, the UPS facility received a shipment from the Ruger factory in North Carolina on Sept. 28. The 16 pallets of firearms were scheduled to leave two days later for Dallas, Texas.