Fallen Army Major returns to home in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A service member from Collierville was killed last week when a helicopter crashed during a rescue mission in Louisiana, and his remains returned to his hometown Tuesday with people lining the street.

Army Major Trevor Joseph, 33, was killed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, last week when the helicopter crashed. Three other service members were injured.

Joseph’s body returned home to Collierville, and while the casket was on its way to the Collierville Funeral Home, people lined the streets to welcome their hometown’s fallen soldier back to West Tennessee.

Joseph was the commander of an Army unit known as the Cajun Dustoff.

He joined the Army in 2008 as a medical services officer. He was twice deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and 2017.

“Among his awards and decorations are the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Parachutist Badge, and the Senior Service Medal,” a Facebook post from Fort Polk read.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Erin Joseph.

The helicopter crash is still under investigation.