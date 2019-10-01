× Bartlett Police say teens missing from alternative school

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police said Tuesday they are looking for three teenagers who ran away from an alternative school Monday.

Police say the teens were from Varangon Academy.

One was apprehended, but three others were last seen in the area of Rockcreek Parkway, police said. They said the teens were not considered dangerous.

Online sources describe Varangon Academy as a residential treatment facility specializing in directive therapy for adolescent males with behavioral and emotional disorders, located on Brunswick Road.

A person at a phone number listed for the facility would not confirm whether any juveniles were missing.