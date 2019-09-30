× Woman accused of threatening to unplug mom’s oxygen, using blood to escape handcuffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she threatened to disconnect her mother’s oxygen and then slipped out of handcuffs using blood from a self-inflicted injury.

The victim told authorities that Rashonda Smith became “irate” Sunday afternoon after she confronted the 31-year-old woman about the way she was disciplining her child. Smith began banging on the door and yelling at her saying that she would kill her by unplugging her oxygen and any officers that came to help her.

That’s when she allegedly broke two windows at the Holland Avenue home, cutting herself.

While in police custody Smith used the blood from that injury to slip out of her handcuffs. She then reportedly decided to fling blood throughout the squad car while banging on the cage and back window. She even used the cuffs as brass knuckles, police said.

Authorities said she then urinated in the back seat of the squad car.

Smith was charged with domestic assault and vandalism.