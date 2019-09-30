× Two dead, two injured after crash on north Mississippi highway

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two people died and two others were injured following a wreck on a highway in Marshall County on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol said a car and a tractor trailer collided on Highway 309 South outside of Watson around 2:30 p.m. All the people involved in the wreck are adults.

Two people died on the scene, and two more were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no details on the cause of the crash or how the vehicles collided.

Portions of Highway 309 were closed following the accident.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene to provide updates.