Superlo to open in Kroger’s former Lamar Avenue location

Posted 10:20 am, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, September 30, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A full-service grocery is returning to a South Memphis intersection where a Kroger store recently closed.

Kroger officials announced Monday morning that the company had donated its former building on Lamar near Airways to a competitor, locally owned Superlo Foods, which will open in the space.

Company officials said the company had never before donated a building, but had set aside competition to keep a promise made to the community to bring a full-service grocery store back to the Orange Mound area.

Kroger closed the Lamar Avenue store last year, leading to complaints from the community. The Rev. Jesse Jackson threatened a boycott of the chain.

City officials including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland attended an announcement Monday at Kroger’s Delta Division headquarters.

Superlo, a family- and employee-owned company, has about a half-dozen locations in the Memphis area, although none are currently located in Orange Mound or South Memphis.

