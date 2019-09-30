Manhunt Monday: Who killed Adarrell Anderson?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The murder of Adarrell Anderson has gone unsolved for more than two years.

Now, Anderson's parents are opening up about the pain of losing their son and the ongoing search to find his killer.

"Only by the grace of God that I haven't lost my mind," mother Maryln Daniels said.

Maryln and Carl Daniels are dealing with unbearable pain. In May 2017, their oldest son, Adarrell Anderson, Sr. was murdered.

Memphis Police said Anderson and another man were sitting in his car near Walnut and Polk when someone walked up and started shooting.

"Me and my husband was laying in bed asleep, and the phone kept ringing," Maryln said.

Every time she answered, the phone went dead. She knew something wasn't right.

"I finally got in touch with my daughter," Maryln said. "I said, 'Keisha, what's going on?' She said, 'Momma, Adarrell is gone.' I said, 'Gone?' And then I was just hollering."

The couple rushed to the crime scene, but nothing prepared them for what they were about to see.

"The driver's side of the car was open," she said. "They wouldn't let me go see his body. He was in that car by himself, dead. That's a terrible sight for any mother to see. When she done carried a child for nine months, to see her child gunned down and killed for no reason."

Police said Anderson's murder could have something to do with an ongoing feud with some people from his past, but a lack of evidence has prevented officers from charging anyone.

"A mother isn't supposed to bury her child," Carl said. "The child should bury it's parent, but too many parents are burying their kids."

"I can't sleep," Maryln said. "I think about him. It aches because I'm knowing someone has killed my child and is still out there."

The Danielses said they will never give up hope their son's killer will be brought to justice

"When you hear a cry from a mommy getting a phone call saying her son has been killed, you will never forget that cry," Carl said.

"I say to these people who are afraid to speak up: Speak up; speak up because the next time, it may be you."

If you know who killed 45-year-old Adarrell Anderson, Sr., you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.