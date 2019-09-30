× Man dead following four-vehicle wreck in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man died following a four-vehicle crash in East Memphis on Monday.

Memphis Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Prescott Road.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck, and one man was killed on the scene. Anther man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police said one driver fled the scene on foot, and they have not said that driver has been found.

WREG will update this story if we learn more.