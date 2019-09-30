Live at 9: National Night Out, Navy recruiting, Safe Families for Children & Everdeens

National Night Out

Getting to know your neighbors can not only keep you safe but those around you as well. And what better way to do that then with the annual National Night Out community events across the Mid-South?

Lia Roemer with the Memphis Police Department was here to discuss why it is so important.

For more information on National Night Out, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Navy recruiting

The search is on for the best of the best who want to serve their country.

Senior Chief Justin Noble, a recruiter with the U.S. Navy, joined us to explain how their efforts have changed and even become more futuristic.

For more information on the U.S. Navy, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Safe Families for Children

It's Make a Difference Monday and the non-profit Safe Families for Children helps keep children safe and families intact all across the country.

Katie Dunlap and Kim Fracchia stopped by to explain their efforts.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Musicians for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

A group of musicians are using their talents for the greater good and bringing the healing power of music to anyone who listens. One of the bands behind the music, Everdeens, stopped by to explain how they are specifically raising money for the kids at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

For more information, click here.