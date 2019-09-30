× Inmate escapes from East Arkansas Regional Unit

BRICKEYS, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas issued an alert after an inmate escaped.

Calvin Adams escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, which is about 45 miles southwest of Memphis. It’s unclear when he escaped, but authorities said they became aware that he was missing following a unit-wide count.

Adams was described as being 49-years-old, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Adams was sentenced to life without parole for a crime out of Greene County.

If you see him, call authorities immediately.

According to court documents and reports, this was not the first time Adams has escaped from custody.

In October 2009, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that Adams escaped from another facility by donning a prison guard uniform and identification card. He was caught several days later in New York.

That news outlet reported that Adams was a convicted murderer. He was sentenced to an additional six years for that escape.