Highland Heights residents concerned after weekend shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Highland Heights neighborhood is looking for answers after a shootout happened over the weekend.

Residents on Lamphier Avenue said they are tired of the crime in the area after the neighborhood turned into a war zone Saturday, with bullets flying in every direction.

No one was seriously injured, but residents said now is the time to take action.

“I’m tired of it,” resident Anthony Stokes said. “Too much stuff going on. Too much trouble.”

Stokes said he’s lived in this community for seven years, and this weekend’s shooting hit close home. He said his next door neighbor’s home was hit in the crossfire.

Memphis Police said Saturday night, several suspects were shooting at each other along Lamphier Avenue. According to the police report, a girl was shot in her left arm.

A man driving down the street was shot in the leg. Police said bullet holes covered his driver’s side door, and multiple windows on his vehicle were shot out. He’s expected to be okay.

“We heard shots for about an hour back and forth,” Melissa Miller-Monie said.

Miller-Monie said she’s lived in the community for 30 years, and at one time, she felt safe in her home.

“It’s starting to be more common, since more people are coming into the neighborhood,” she said.

She said she and several homeowners in the area have been going to the city for years to discuss ways to decrease crime in the community.

She said she wants to see her community grow, but there needs to be more support

“Just like Bartlett, Germantown, Lakeland, all of those communities, they have good schools and people who care about their community,” Miller-Monie said. “That’s what we want.”

As of right now, there have been no arrests. Anyone who knows anything is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.