× Firefighters continue battle tough mulch fire in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters still trying to put a pesky fire in Hickory Hill. Mulch at a company on East Shelby Drive at Southridge has been burning now for two days, and it’s giving firefighters troubles putting it out.

From time to time, smoke drifts on to East Shelby Drive, but it hasn’t impacted traffic. The large billowing smoke, though, is likely a distraction during rush hour. The smoke from the mulch fire at Yardworks is visible from about a mile away.

The smoke was enough to get the attention of John Littles and make him pull over to the side of the road to get a picture.

“Saw all the black and white smoke and said that’s the same mulch warehouse I fought over 10 years ago,” Littles said.

The retired Memphis Firefighter knows what the firefighters are up against, and he said all they can do is surround and drown the fire.

“It’s so difficult because it’s thick, and it’s underneath,” he said. “You can put water on the top layer, and underneath there’ll still be fire, so you have to soak it, soak it, soak it.”

Right next to the burning mulch is childhood learning center, but the smoke was blowing in the opposite direction Monday.

Still, people with respiratory problems in the area were urged to stay indoors at much as possible.

Littles said it doesn’t take much for mulch to burn, and firefighters could be here a while.

“We were here two or three days fighting this same fire years ago; it just brought back memories,” Little said.

There’s still no word on what started the mulch fire or the cost to put it out.