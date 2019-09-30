× Ex-Oxford officer pleads not guilty in woman’s murder

OXFORD, Miss. — A former Oxford police officer pleaded not guilty Monday in the May murder of Dominique Clayton, a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

Matthew Kinne stood before a judge in Oxford for an arraignment on a capital murder charge, which is punishable by the death penalty. He was indicted in August.

When asked if he had anything to say to Clayton’s family, Kinne stayed silent with his head down.

Clayton, a 32-year-old mother of four, was found shot dead in her Oxford home May 19.