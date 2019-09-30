Does It Work: The Drain Weasel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They say that hair is the number one cause of slow bathroom drains. The Drain Weasel claims to unclog drains fast and there's no chemicals needed, but Does It Work?

"The easy to use handle spins 360 degrees, rotating hundreds of tiny microhooks that lock onto tough hair clogs."

The advertisement makes it sound easy, but let's see if it really works.

The Drain Weasel came with one reusable handle and two disposable 18 inch hair clog wands.

It was easy to put together. The wand attached to the handle then you just had to slide the sleeve down over the bottom ring until it snapped into place.

"I'm going to stick the Drain Weasel down the bathroom drainpipe and see if we come up with any globs of who knows what."

Next Corie Ventura headed into the bathroom shower.

"Oh, my goodness!"

Those little microhooks were no joke. They locked onto all of the hair in the drain and pulled it right out.

The Drain Weasel totally passed the gross Does It Work test.