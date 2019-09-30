× Beloved Memphis cookie business robbed and damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda’s Cookies loves Memphis, but whoever broke into their store near the airport has no love for them.

Owner Pamela Hill said the break-in happened while the store on Airways near Ketchum was closed overnight. She said one or more thieves got inside by smashing through glass door.

The thief or thieves broke a cash drawer and smashed up a credit card machine. Hill said the thief or thieves left both behind but did take a second cash drawer with $100 in it.

Altogether, it’s at least $2,000 in damage. That’s not much for a big company but significant for a mom-and-pop shop like Makeda’s.

“Well, you know, we could buy a lot of butter with that,” Hill said.

Hill said they have insurance, but she’s not sure how much of the damage, if any, will be covered. She’s also not sure if their security cameras at the store captured the incident. Either way, she pities whoever did this.

“I do feel sorry for them but … there’s never an excuse (for stealing),” Hill said.

Regular customers like Jerry Thomas feel bad for Makeda’s. After all, they’ve been around for 20 years and just opened their downtown location on Second Street in 2015.

“Starting a business is really hard these days, and maintaining it is even harder,” Thomas said.

He hopes people will read about the break-in and go buy some cookies to help Makeda’s recover.