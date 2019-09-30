Accused killer pleads not guilty in Ole Miss student’s murder

Posted 2:15 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, September 30, 2019

Brandon Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of fellow University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial.

OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial in July entered a not guilty plea in an Oxford court Monday.

Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old former student from Texas, is charged with capital murder.

He was indicted in August, and his attorneys asked the court for a mental evaluation.

Theesfeld stayed silent Monday when asked if he killed Kostial.

Kostial, 21, was found dead in Harmontown, Mississippi in July. Theesfeld was later captured at a gas station in Memphis.

 

