× Accused killer pleads not guilty in Ole Miss student’s murder

OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial in July entered a not guilty plea in an Oxford court Monday.

Brandon Theesfeld, a 22-year-old former student from Texas, is charged with capital murder.

He was indicted in August, and his attorneys asked the court for a mental evaluation.

Theesfeld stayed silent Monday when asked if he killed Kostial.

Kostial, 21, was found dead in Harmontown, Mississippi in July. Theesfeld was later captured at a gas station in Memphis.