Police: Dead body found in drainage ditch in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a body was found in a drainage ditch in Parkway Village on Sunday morning.

Officers found the body in the 4500 block of Winchester Road.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined yet, and that this is an ongoing death investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this death investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.