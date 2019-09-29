× Pastor says vandals caused thousands in damages to Frayser church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser pastor is devastated after finding his church had been burglarized and vandalized over the weekend.

Pastor Devante Hill told police he walked into One Church Memphis at 3000 N. Watkins St. around 8 a.m. Sunday and found pews destroyed, musical instruments broken, paint thrown on the walls and several windows broken.

Several speakers were also stolen, Hill said, and power had been cut.

Police estimated the damage to the church at $15,000 to $20,000. Hill told WREG damages were probably $50,000.

“A lot of the money that it took to start the church, came out of my personal finances,” Hill said.

He said the church had only been open for five months.

Hill, 27, said this tragedy has been test of his faith but he’s still counting his blessings.

“To my surprise that I would find not only myself but our church, a beacon of light for this community, to be going through a storm this morning. But we will sustain the wind,” he said.

No arrests have been made. If you would like to help, Hill says they are in need of volunteers for cleanup. He says they will meet at the church Monday at noon.

