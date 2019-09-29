× Pastor says vandals caused thousands in damages to Frayser church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser pastor says he found his church vandalized Sunday morning.

Pastor Devante Hill told police he walked into One Church Memphis at 3000 N. Watkins St. around 8 a.m. and found pews destroyed, musical instruments broken, paint thrown on the walls and several windows broken.

Several speakers were also stolen, Hill said, and power had been cut.

Police estimated the damage to the church at $15,000 to $20,000. Hill told WREG damages were probably $50,000.

He said the church had only been open for five months.

No arrests have been made.

Pastor Hill says there are nearly $50,000 worth of damages. He says the church has only been open for 5 months. pic.twitter.com/wqooiCTutg — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) September 29, 2019