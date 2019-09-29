Pastor says vandals caused thousands in damages to Frayser church

Posted 4:30 pm, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, September 29, 2019

Vandals struck One Church Memphis in Frayser, the pastor told police Sunday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser pastor says he found his church vandalized Sunday morning.

Pastor Devante Hill told police he walked into One Church Memphis at 3000 N. Watkins St. around 8 a.m. and found pews destroyed, musical instruments broken, paint thrown on the walls and several windows broken.

Several speakers were also stolen, Hill said, and power had been cut.

Police estimated the damage to the church at $15,000 to $20,000. Hill told WREG damages were probably $50,000.

He said the church had only been open for five months.

No arrests have been made.

