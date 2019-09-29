× One man killed in crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Frayser.

Police responded to the crash in the area of New Allen Road, south of Frayser-Raleigh Road. The crash reportedly happened sometime around 2:45 a.m.

Police say that a man was driving northbound on New Allen Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

While police have not released a name for the victim, they have said that the victim was approximately 47 years old.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.