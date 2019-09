× One man injured after crash in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a crash that has left one man critically injured.

The crash happened in the area of Cleveland Street, north of Larkin Avenue, at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, a car was driving northbound on Cleveland at a high rate of speed when it struck a pole.

Police say a curve in the road contributed to the crash.

The driver of the car went to the hospital in critical condition.