MPD search for 'endangered' missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for an elderly woman who went missing on Sunday morning.

According to police, Ilean Starnes was last seen in the 1300 block of Florida at around 2 a.m.

Starnes reportedly left her daughter’s home and has not been seen since.

Police say that Starnes has a mental condition and very weak knees. They are considering her an “endangered” missing adult.

Starnes is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 110 pounds and has long, gray hair. Police say she was wearing a blue and gray shit, and blue and white pajama pants.

If you have any information regarding Ilean Starnes whereabouts, please contact that Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.