Shelby County Democratic Party files suit against endorsement ads

The Shelby County Democratic Party is asking a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the Memphis Democratic Club to stop producing and distributing an advertisement endorsing candidates.

A few weeks ago, the Memphis Democratic Club sent out an advertisement with a list of candidates the club is endorsing

Michael Harris, chairman of the Shelby County Democratic Party says this mailer claims to be the only official Memphis Democratic party.

He says that’s what is causing confusion among Memphians looking for guidance during elections.

Four of the candidates listed were also endorsed by the Republican Party, Harris said.

Harris said the Shelby County Democratic Party is not endorsing any candidate this election and any publication claiming to be a list of Democratic endorsements is misleading.