New White Station Homecoming Royalty turns heads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new face is representing White Station High School as homecoming royalty.

Brandon Allen was crowned Friday night during White Station’s game against Bartlett, the school announced on Facebook in a post that’s been shared hundreds of times.

Allen’s crowning raised some eyebrows because he chose to wear a dress for the big moment. Some comments on the school’s Facebook page were critical, but most were supportive and offered congratulations.

White Station Principal Carrye Holland commented on the matter saying, “Here’s the thing: it’s Brandon’s right to run for homecoming court under Title IX. It’s the students’ choice of who they want to support as homecoming royalty. I’m exceedingly proud to be the principal of our amazing school. … WSHS loves and supports everyone regardless of who they are or what they believe. Thank you for the love and light from so many of you.”