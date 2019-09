Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A little girl's frightening encounter with a coyote was caught on a doorbell camera.

The video, taken in unincorporated Villa Park, Illinois, shows the girl walking in the yard when the coyote charges at her. The coyote stops shy of making contact, but as the girl runs away, it charges her again.

The animal came so close she felt its fur brush against her, her parents said

The girl was not injured, according to WGN.