Bartlett art teacher named Teacher of the Year for West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett art teacher was named this year’s Teacher of the Year for West Tennessee.

Amanda Tutor, an art teacher at Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy in Bartlett City Schools, was recognized as the Grand Division winner for West Tennessee and was one of nine finalists for the statewide award.

“Tutor brings excitement and empathy to her classroom each day and believes in challenging her students,” the state’s department of education said in a release.

The state awards one winner to each grand division of Tennessee. The state’s overall Teacher of the Year is Brian McLaughlin, an algebra teacher at Morristown-Hamblen High School West.