MEMPHIS -- That vaunted Whitehaven defense was the story again at Cordova, shutting out the Wolves 21-0 as the Tigers run their winning streak over Cordova to seven straight games.

Central and Christian Brothers traded touchdowns in the closing minute of the first half but it was the Purple Wave that pulled away in the second half on its way to the 23-14 win.

Also winning in week six...White Station, Kirby and the Marion Patriots.