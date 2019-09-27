× Police, SWAT team floods South Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police officers and members of the Shelby County SWAT team flooded a neighborhood in South Memphis overnight.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was serving a felony warrant in the area of South Lauderdale and East McKellar Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities believed the situation had turned into a possible barricade situation and so backup was called to the scene. They used a robot to enter the premises and realized that suspect wasn’t in the home.

However, deputies said he was apprehended at another location several hours later.

The officers spent hours near the corner of South Lauderdale and East Mckellar Avenue and blocked off several city blocks.

A woman who lived there told WREG she saw officers walking around with rifles and other tactical gear.