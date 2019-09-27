× Northeast Memphis motel closed after being deemed a public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local motel will be closed indefinitely on orders from the Environmental Court and the District Attorney’s office.

On Friday, Memphis police officers flooded the Red Roof Inn at Shelby Oaks and began knocking on doors telling people to get out.

Several hours later, the District Attorney’s Office released information saying that the motel had been closed after being deemed a public nuisance. It said a police investigation found that there had been multiple instances of illegal drug activity, burglaries, thefts and prostitution on the property.

The Red Roof Inn has also reportedly been the site of multiple drug overdoses – four of them fatal- between March 2017 and August 2019.

Memphis police have responded to the business more than 150 times between August 2018 and August 2019.