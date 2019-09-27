× Mid-South men indicted by federal grand jury on child pornography charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Mid-South men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.

John Sanderson of Dyersburg was accused of producing and possessing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice. He was first arrested on August 29, 2019 after someone called in a tip to authorities.

He faces 15 to 30 years if convicted on the production charges and up to 20 years for possession.

Investigators said there are several victims that they have not been able to identify in regards to Sanderson’s case. If you have any information that could help them, call authorities.

The second individual was identified as Matthew Berry of Bells. Berry was a Crockett County employee when he allegedly used peer to peer viewing software to gain access to sexually explicit images of minors.

The Department of Justice did not release images of the two indicted suspects.