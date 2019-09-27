Man, juvenile arrested after Dyersburg High School threat

Posted 5:00 am, September 27, 2019, by

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An Alabama man and an 11-year-old girl were charged after police in Dyersburg say they made a threat against a local school.

That threat put Dyersburg High School on lockdown on Wednesday.

Arthur Jackson Junior, 19, was arrested in Tuskegee, Alabama and charged with filing a false report, a felony. Authorities said he will be held there pending an extradition hearing.

The 11-year-old from Dyersburg was arrested on Thursday and also charged with filing a false police report. She is scheduled to appear before a judge on October 16.

Police did not say how the pair were connected or why they made the threat.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.