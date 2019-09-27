× Man, juvenile arrested after Dyersburg High School threat

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An Alabama man and an 11-year-old girl were charged after police in Dyersburg say they made a threat against a local school.

That threat put Dyersburg High School on lockdown on Wednesday.

Arthur Jackson Junior, 19, was arrested in Tuskegee, Alabama and charged with filing a false report, a felony. Authorities said he will be held there pending an extradition hearing.

The 11-year-old from Dyersburg was arrested on Thursday and also charged with filing a false police report. She is scheduled to appear before a judge on October 16.

Police did not say how the pair were connected or why they made the threat.