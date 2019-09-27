× Man charged after Tipton County wreck sends woman to hospital

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County woman is in the hospital Friday with severe injuries after a man ran into her car while she was driving home from work.

The 54-year-old mother of three is hospitalized with severe injuries, and while she’s surrounded by family and friends, the other person involved in the horrific crash is facing charges.

Orange spray paint, tire marks and broken glass litter the road off Highway 51 just south of Melrose Road where Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators say Deangelo Jefferson collided with Tawanna Brokl earlier this week.

Jefferson is charged with vehicular assault, driving on a suspended license and having an open container in his car.

Troopers said he hit Brokl as she was driving home from work. He attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by investigators.

Brokl was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where those close to the family said she has a broken neck, wrists, ankles and back, and she also suffered severe head trauma.

Mona Shelton operates a booth at the 51 Flea Market five days a week. Every day, she sits and watches the traffic on the busy Highway 51.

“Very sad,” Shelton said. “A lot of careless drivers. There’s a lot of traffic on this highway because we get traffic from Memphis to Dyersburg.”

Shelton had a message to those careless drivers.

“Slow down, be careful, pay attention to what you’re doing,” she said.

Last we checked, a spokesperson with the hospital said Brokl is in critical condition.