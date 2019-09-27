× Man accused of stabbing brother following argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he stabbed his own brother with a knife.

It happened in the 2700 block of Treasure Island Drive on September 26.

Authorities said Roishun Golden and his brother got into an argument. They didn’t reveal what the disagreement was about but said Golden was intoxicated and eventually became “irate.”

That’s when he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

That man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said Golden’s daughter was in the room when the attack occurred.

Golden was charged with aggravated assault.