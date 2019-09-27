× Man accused of carjacking woman he met through dating website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he carjacked a woman he met through an online dating website.

The woman told police she began talking with a man online through a dating website several months ago. They eventually exchanged numbers and agreed to meet on August 20 at a Southaven address. When the woman arrived, the man got into her car and told her to drive to the 5300 block of Whistling Duck.

Once at that location, the man got out of the car, walked to the driver’s side, pulled out a gun and told her to take her pants off. Scared, she said she got out of the vehicle and complied with the demand.

That’s when the man jumped into her car and took off.

Authorities said they were able to connect the phone number that the victim was given to a man named Toure McLaurin. The victim positively identified him as the man who carjacked her.

McLaurin was taken into custody on September 26 and charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property.